My heart belongs to the poor and needy – Bawumia

Bawumia also pointed to his digitalization efforts

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the poor and vulnerable in Ghana.

Speaking in Kpone Katamanso, Bawumia emphasized that his political drive has always been to uplift the disadvantaged.



He highlighted his work with Lepers Aide Ghana and initiatives like free dialysis for certain age groups as evidence of his dedication.

Bawumia also pointed to his digitalization efforts as a means to reduce corruption and ensure that essential services are accessible to all, particularly the less privileged.



He expressed confidence that his policies will improve life for all Ghanaians, especially the vulnerable.



Read full article