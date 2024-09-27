My nephew NAPO’s candidacy doesn’t tie Manhyia to NPP – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has clarified that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not mean the Manhyia Palace endorses the party.

Speaking during a visit by Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Ashanti monarch stated that political affiliations should not be assumed based on family connections.



Otumfuo emphasized that despite being Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s uncle, the neutrality of Manhyia Palace remains intact, and it does not favor any political party.



“Even though Dr. Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) is my nephew, it does not imply that people in Manhyia will vote for the NPP or NDC,” the Asantehene stated according to a 3news.com report.

His comment dispels rumors suggesting the palace’s support for the NPP.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, along with NDC regional leaders, expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for the gracious reception and acknowledged his ongoing support and counsel to the NDC. She emphasized the significance of his neutrality and guidance in maintaining peace during political activities.



