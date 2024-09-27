News

My nephew NAPO’s candidacy doesn’t tie Manhyia to NPP – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

WhatsApp Image 2024 09 27 At 10.jpeg Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L) and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as NAPO

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has clarified that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not mean the Manhyia Palace endorses the party.

