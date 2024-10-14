My opponent lost despite a prophecy that God has enthroned them – UG-SRC President-elect

Maradona Yeboah Adjei

Maradona Yeboah Adjei, the newly elected president of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (SRC), commented on his recent victory over an opponent who was prophesied to win.

Adjei shared that his rival’s supporters used this prophecy to mock him during the campaign.



Despite the prophecy claiming divine victory, Adjei emphasized that hard work is essential for success.

He noted that while prophecies can be powerful, relying solely on them without effort can lead to disappointment, highlighting the importance of dedication in achieving one's goals.



