My restaurant was tagged NDC so I lost clients – Akofa Edjeani on why she closed down

Akofa Edjeani

Actress and businesswoman Akofa Edjeani has revealed that she had to close her restaurant due to a perceived political affiliation.

Edjeani explained that her establishment was labeled as an NDC restaurant, causing a loss of clientele and rejection of her catering proposals by boards and organizations.



She clarified that she has never publicly supported the NDC and has remained politically neutral.

Despite having friends in both the NPP and NDC, the NPP's tagging led her to face significant business challenges. Post-COVID financial struggles also contributed to her decision to shut down the restaurant.



