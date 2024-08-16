My search shows Akufo-Addo has been busy selling state lands – Ablakwa replies Jinapor

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticized Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor’s denial of public land sales under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

Ablakwa claims to have obtained documents from the Lands Commission indicating that President Akufo-Addo has sold public lands, contrary to assurances that they are "safe, intact, and secure."



The documents show land sales to various companies between 2019 and 2020, including transactions involving well-connected middlemen and major firms.

Ablakwa questions the secrecy and lack of transparency surrounding these sales and supports former President Mahama's proposal to investigate and reclaim state lands if elected.



