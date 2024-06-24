News

News
NABCO trainees call on Bawumia to fulfill arrears promise

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia HARD Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

NABCO Trainees are urging Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, to fulfill his pledge of settling their 9-month arrears, made during a campaign in the Volta Region on June 2, 2024.

