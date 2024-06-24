NABCO trainees call on Bawumia to fulfill arrears promise

NABCO Trainees are urging Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, to fulfill his pledge of settling their 9-month arrears, made during a campaign in the Volta Region on June 2, 2024.

The coalition expressed disappointment over the delay in action, highlighting the Vice President's silence on the commitment.



"On June 2, 2024, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawurnia, made a significant promise to vulnerable former NABCO Trainees during his campaign tour in the Volta Region, committing to pay the Trainees’ 9-month arrears," the coalition stated in a Monday, June 24, statement. They emphasized that despite several weeks passing since the pledge, no action has been taken.

The statement called on Dr. Bawumia to honor his commitment promptly, stressing that the delay is negatively impacting the trainees' financial stability and morale.



