NABCo trainees demand payment of overdue allowances from government

Nation Builders Corps (NABCo)

Former trainees of the disbanded Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) are calling for the government to settle their nine-month arrears, which have been pending for over a year since the program concluded.

Eric Takyi, the National Spokesperson of the former NABCo Trainees Association, revealed that despite sending multiple letters to the Ministry of Finance and the Vice President's office, there has been no response to their demand.



In an interview on Ghana Tonight show on TV3, Takyi expressed concern, stating, "Government has not paid us the nine months arrears. It is very sad and very terrible, that there has not been any official communique from any government official."



NABCo, designed to address graduate unemployment, officially ended on September 1, 2022, after an initial three-year period extended by one year. The former trainees have emphasized the lack of communication and explanation for the delayed payment of their allowances.

The NABCo Secretariat's communication to the trainees highlighted the conclusion of the program and encouraged them to consider private enterprise as a career option. However, it did not provide a clear timeline for the settlement of outstanding stipends.



Despite assurances from the government in the 2022 Mid-year Budget Statement, where Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the NABCo program would be completed by September 1, 2022, the trainees are still awaiting the payment of their overdue allowances.