NACOC and Ghana Prisons Service conduct joint search for narcotics at Nsawam Prison

Nsawam Prison

A joint team comprising nine members from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and 20 operations officers from the Ghana Prisons Service embarked on a comprehensive security search at the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The primary objective of this exercise was to locate and retrieve any narcotic drugs that might be present within the facility.



Led by NCO Bernard Tetteh, head of the K9 unit of NACOC, the team arrived at the prison armed with the necessary equipment and resources. In addition to the human personnel, the team brought along five security dogs trained in sniffing out illicit substances.



This collaborative effort between NACOC and the Prisons Service aimed to ensure a thorough search of all areas accessible to inmates, including cells, workshops, classrooms, religious spaces like the church and mosque, and even the hospital.



Despite the meticulous nature of the search, which extended to the outer perimeter wall of the prison facility, no narcotic drugs were discovered. The sniffer dogs were deployed to various areas within the prison, but they failed to detect any traces of narcotics. This outcome was a testament to the rigorous security measures in place at the Nsawam Prison and the effective collaboration between the two agencies.

Following the conclusion of the search, Assistant Director of Prisons Andrews Osei, the Second-in-Command of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, expressed gratitude to the NACOC officers for their assistance. He commended their professionalism and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the prison environment. Osei assured the visiting team that the prison staff would continue to conduct routine searches to prevent the entry of contraband into the facility.



In a debriefing session after the exercise, NCO Bernard Tetteh reiterated the importance of combating the use of narcotic drugs, particularly among the youth. He highlighted the detrimental effects of drug abuse on mental health and emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address this public health issue.



Tetteh commended the authorities of Nsawam Medium Security Prison for their cooperation and underscored the importance of maintaining a drug-free environment within correctional facilities.



The successful outcome of the search at Nsawam Prison demonstrated the effectiveness of interagency cooperation in combating drug-related crimes. NACOC and the Ghana Prisons Service pledged to continue working together to ensure the safety and security of the prison system and the wider community.