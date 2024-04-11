NACOC intercepts suspected cannabis shipment bound for UK

The suspicious package, bound for the United Kingdom, raised alarms during the routine inspection

In a recent development, officers from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) intercepted a package containing suspected cannabis at a courier services department in Accra.

The interception, which occurred on Thursday, April 4, 2024, was part of a routine check by NACOC officers at a central point of the courier services department.



The suspicious package, bound for the United Kingdom(UK), raised alarms during the routine inspection.



Further investigation revealed ten parcels within the box containing a substance believed to be cannabis sativa, with a total weight of 1.6 kilograms.



The Commission revealed that an investigation is currently ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Narcotics Control Commission further reiterated its dedication to eradicating drug trafficking and abuse, emphasizing the serious legal consequences for those involved in such activities.



The commission emphasizes that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs are illegal and urges the public to refrain from engaging in such activities.



The Public Affairs Directorate of NACOC released this information to inform the public about the interception and to emphasize the importance of collective efforts in the fight against drug trafficking.