NADMO assesses damage after storm devastates Jachie community

The storm destroyed over 50 houses in Jachie

The Bosomtwe district in the Ashanti Region faced severe damage from a recent storm, with Jachie township bearing the brunt, displacing numerous residents.

Severe winds and heavy rains on Thursday night wreaked havoc, damaging roofs of more than 50 houses and causing destruction to properties and infrastructure.



Affected residents are left shocked as they witness their possessions submerged in water and their dwellings demolished by the fierce winds.

National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officials are currently evaluating the extent of the damage in the community to provide prompt assistance.