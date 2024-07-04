News

NAGRAT urges suspension of Free SHS Bill for broader consultation

Angel Carbonu, NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu, President of NAGRAT

Thu, 4 Jul 2024

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called on Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to delay presenting the Free Senior High School (FSHS) bill to Parliament to allow for broader consultation.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live