News
NAPO apologizes for comments on Kwame Nkrumah

NAPO Ewews Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued an apology for his recent comments about Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

