NAPO apologizes for comments on Kwame Nkrumah

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued an apology for his recent comments about Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

In a brief statement, Dr. Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as NAPO, clarified that his remarks were his personal views and not intended to disrespect Nkrumah or any former president.



This apology follows significant public backlash after he stated at his unveiling in Kumasi that no president, including Nkrumah, had outperformed President Akufo-Addo.



In response to the widespread criticism and calls for an apology, NAPO expressed regret in his statement.

"I wish to emphasize that I never meant to disrespect our former president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, or any of our former heads of state; including my grand uncle and mentor, John Agyekum Kufuor," he stated.



"I note the concerns raised after my statement, I apologize sincerely and regret any discomfort caused," he stated.



