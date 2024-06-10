NAPO begins NPP running mate duties

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has visited various traditional leaders

Ahead of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's announcement of his running mate, Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is promoting unity among Ghana's ethnic groups.

He has visited various traditional leaders, emphasizing the importance of cultural harmony for national progress.



Notable visits include the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and other prominent chiefs. Prempeh highlights historical ties between ethnic groups, advocating for peace and collaboration.

As the NPP prepares for the 2024 elections, candidates for the vice-presidential slot include Prempeh, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and others, with an announcement expected by June's end.



