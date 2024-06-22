NAPO calls on Okyehene on 25th Anniversary of his ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool

NAPO appreciated the opportunity to receive the Okyehene’s guidance

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has visited Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin to congratulate him on his 25th anniversary on the Ofori Panin Stool.

Describing the Okyehene as a father figure, Prempeh expressed gratitude for his invaluable wisdom and support, which have significantly influenced his personal and political life.

In a post about the visit, the Minister, affectionately known as Napo, highlighted their long-standing relationship and deep affection. Prempeh appreciated the opportunity to receive the Okyehene’s guidance and celebrate this milestone in his leadership.



