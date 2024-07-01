NAPO’s confidence mistaken for arrogance – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has defended Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) against claims of arrogance, attributing it to a misconception.

He believed Napo's confidence and plain speaking style are misinterpreted as arrogance.



According to him, Napo is willing to apologize and forgive easily, showing his humble nature.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's comments come amid speculation that Napo may be chosen as the running mate for the ruling party's presidential candidate, a decision yet to be confirmed.



