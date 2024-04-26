NCA approves Starlink's satellite broadband application

A Starlink satellite dish

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has greenlit Space X Starlink GH LTD, the provider of Starlink Satellite Broadband, to offer Satellite Broadband Services in Ghana.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 25, the NCA announced the approval, citing the endorsement of the satellite licensing framework by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.



The statement also noted that the licensing administrative procedures are underway and nearing completion.

See the statement from the NCA below:



