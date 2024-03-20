NCA expects network operators to compensate subscribers for internet disruptions

Dr. Joe Anokye

Dr. Joe Anokye, the Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), has expressed his expectation that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) may offer compensation to subscribers affected by recent internet disruptions.

Dr. Anokye clarified that while he anticipates this action from the MNOs, they are autonomous entities and must independently decide on compensation before the NCA can intervene.



"That discussion is currently ongoing. In fact, the message that I received from Telecel this morning said they are looking into that. So, I expect that the MNOs will have to, but each MNO is independent. They will have to make that decision. And then NCA will look at their decision and then, hopefully. It will depend on the decision that can come from them." he said during an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News.



Ghana has been experienecing internet outages since March 14, 2024, due to cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, leading to widespread internet outages across Ghana.

The NCA has indicated that it could take five weeks for the issue to be resolved.



Meanwhile MTN and Telecel have announced that they have acquired additional ineternet capacity and services are being restored.