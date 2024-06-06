NCA launches Dispute Resolution Committee

The committee aims to prevent conflicts among sector players from escalating to litigations

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has launched a Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to address complaints from customers of mobile networks and service providers starting July 1.

The committee aims to prevent conflicts among sector players from escalating to litigations.



Established under the Electronic Communications Act, the DRC will settle disputes between various entities in the communication sector.

The NCA Board Chair and Director General expressed confidence in the committee's ability to resolve disputes fairly and efficiently.



The committee, chaired by Patrick Anim Boateng, includes members from various backgrounds to ensure impartiality and consumer-centric decisions.



