NCC staff demand the resignation of Management

Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong

Source: GNA

Employees of the National Commission on Culture (NCC) and the Centre for National Culture (CNC) have asked the Commission’s management to step aside until investigations into allegations against them are conducted.

“We demand the Acting Executive Director, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, the Deputy Acting Director, Richardson Commey Fio, the Acting Human Resource Director, Harriet Kumi-Boateng and the Bono Region Centre for National Culture Internal Auditor Jerry John Tachie to step aside and away from the premises of the Commission and CNC so that an urgent and impartial investigation into all the allegations can be done,” they said.



Employees say transparency and accountability were essential for restoring trust in the NCC and its CNCs across the country.



Addressing a press conference in Accra, Mr Solomon Amoh-Mensah, Convenor of the Concerned Employees, stated that while the Commission played a key role in preserving and promoting Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, recent developments have raised serious concerns about its leadership and management.



He said some of the issues of concern include unjust salary deductions, needless staff transfers, unauthorized conference fees, unlawful staff promotions, and accusations of harassment and abuse.



According to Amoh-Mensah, new employees who had worked diligently for over a year were forced to give up seven months’ pay, while the Acting Executive Director, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, ordered the unnecessary transfer of over 90 employees across the country.

“These transfers strain the Commission’s budget and create financial burdens for affected employees.



“Employees are pressured to pay exorbitant amounts up to GHȻ2800.00 to participate in essential training sessions. These payments are collected via a private mobile money line (0553848401), flouting the Financial Management Act 2016 (Act 921).



“Staff members are burdened, paying such a huge amount of money to participate in a three-day conference,” he said.



Mr Amoh-Mensah also alleged that the Acting Executive Director promoted favourites without adhering to the official procedures established in the Public Service Workers Regulation Manual, which he said undermined transparency and equity.



“There have also been allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the Commission and its Centre’s for National Culture by the Acting Executive Director, and such behaviour is unacceptable and tarnishes the Commission’s reputation.

“The concerned employees are therefore calling for the reinstatement of extorted salaries, review of transfers, an end to the collection of unlawful conference fees and zero tolerance for harassment,” he said.



The Convenor of the group stated that Ghana’s cultural heritage deserved better, and that as citizens, they would work together to achieve justice, transparency, and fairness within the NCC and its CNCs.



“Let this press conference serve as a clarion call for positive change,” he said.