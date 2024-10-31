News

NCCE takes parliamentary debate to Amenfi East

AmenfiScreenshot 2024 10 31 052710.png NCCE's Daniel Boateng emphasized the importance of respectful campaigning

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) organized a parliamentary debate in Wassa Akropong for candidates in the Amenfi East Constituency, where NPP aspirant Ernest Frimpong presented his development plans.

He proposed establishing a university, upgrading the local hospital, improving road infrastructure, and promoting community mining to combat illegal mining. Frimpong also highlighted the need for mechanized farming to engage youth.

Despite the incumbent MP, Nicholas Amankwah of the NDC, not participating, NCCE's Daniel Boateng emphasized the importance of respectful campaigning and addressing constituents' needs ahead of the elections.

Source: GNA