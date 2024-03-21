NCCE urged to combat voter apathy ahead of 2024 General Election

The panelists expressed concerns about the potential for high voter apathy in the upcoming polls

During a consultative meeting on the upcoming 2024 general election, panelists urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to intensify its efforts in educating Ghanaians about the importance of participating in the electoral process.

The panelists expressed concerns about the potential for high voter apathy in the upcoming polls, noting that some citizens feel disillusioned by politicians' failure to address their basic needs.



The call was made by prominent figures including Michael Boadu, Director of Training at the Electoral Commission; Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Executive Director of the Star Ghana Foundation; Rev. Dr Fred Deegbe, Co-chair of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers; and Modesta Annie Sapaty, Deputy Director of Programmes at the NCCE.



The meeting was organized by the FAITH In Ghana Alliance, with support from various organizations including Faith in Action International, the Electoral Commission, the NCCE, and the Star Ghana Foundation.



Representatives from diverse faith groups attended the National Faith Leaders Consultation Meeting on Ghana's 2024 elections in Accra last Tuesday.



Mr. Boadu highlighted the issue of voter apathy, citing concerns from citizens who feel that their votes may not make a difference and that their basic needs remain unmet. He emphasized the importance of civic education in encouraging voter turnout.

Alhaji Tanko, another panelist, identified mistrust in state institutions, economic challenges, and high youth unemployment as factors that could contribute to voter apathy.



He stressed the need for increased efforts to engage the public and address these concerns. Rev. Dr Deegbe also raised concerns about issues such as disillusionment, cynicism, and the influence of money in politics, which could deter people from participating in the electoral process.



Hajia Ayishetu Abdul-Kadiri, Chairperson of FAITH In Ghana Alliance, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to promoting inclusivity, transparency, and harmony in the electoral process.



She highlighted the organization's work in enhancing collaboration among faith groups, promoting civic engagement, and fostering dialogue on critical development issues. FAITH In Ghana Alliance is currently active in 10 out of the country's 16 regions, working to encourage active participation in democratic processes.