News
NDC Gov’t to sack all newly recruited security personnel – Asiedu Nketiah

Asiedu Nketiah Gg Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: Daily Guide

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, during a campaign in the Eastern Region, promised to dismiss newly recruited security personnel in the next NDC government, claiming the NPP filled the services with party loyalists.

He accused the Akufo-Addo administration of corruption, alleging that state funds were stolen and misused.

Nketiah also targeted NPP candidate Pius Enam Hadize, claiming he would be prosecuted by an NDC government.

He urged residents to support NDC MP Thomas Ampem Nyarko, warning that electing Hadize could result in the seat being "orphaned" due to potential legal troubles.

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, defended the recruitment process as transparent and merit-based.

