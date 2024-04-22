NDC Hohoe branch vows vigilance against electoral malpractice

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency branch in Hohoe, Volta region, has announced its determination to prevent any manipulation of the upcoming electoral process, learning from its defeat in the 2020 parliamentary election.

The branch secretary, Prosper Kumi, alleged during a press briefing ahead of the limited registration exercise that plans are underway to bus non-indigenous individuals to register in Hohoe, according to Kasapafmonline reports.



He warned that the party would vigorously oppose any such efforts.



The loss of the Hohoe parliamentary seat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 marked the first time the NDC lost a parliamentary seat in the Volta region since multiparty democracy began.



The NDC attributed this defeat to various infractions and rigging schemes, accusing the NPP of vote-buying and busing non-indigenes to register and vote in Hohoe.

With the 2024 elections approaching, the NDC in Hohoe asserts that it has learned from its past mistakes and is committed to rectifying them. It aims to prevent any form of electoral fraud and ensure a fair electoral process.



As the nationwide limited registration exercise approaches, the party has cautioned non-indigenous residents of Hohoe against attempting to register in the constituency.



The NDC in Hohoe is determined to work harder to overturn what they perceive as "electoral theft" that occurred in 2020, particularly through their parliamentary candidate, Worlanyo Tsekpo, whom they see as a beacon of hope for the constituency.