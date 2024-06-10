News

News
NDC PC detained: Regional police commander wasn’t aware of arrest – Edudzi reveals

Edudzi Tamakloe 24.png Edudzi Tamakloe

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Edudzi Tamakloe, legal director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander was unaware of the detention of NDC's Parliamentary Candidate, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

Okunor was arrested with two others and charged with transferring firearms related to a stabbing incident.

The police commander's lack of knowledge suggested a potential cover-up.

Tamakloe accused the ruling party, NPP, of selective application of the law, citing a similar incident involving the incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, who fired a warning shot in 2020 without facing charges.

