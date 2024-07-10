NDC PC organises skill devt for constituents

The initiative aimed to empower unemployed youth and women with self-employment skills

Source: Daily Guide

Grace Agyemang Asamoah, NDC parliamentary candidate for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, has organized a skill development training for locals, focusing on making liquid soap, shower gel, fabric softener, and bleach.

The initiative, held at Kotwi, aimed to empower unemployed youth and women with self-employment skills.



Asamoah emphasized inclusivity, inviting participants regardless of political affiliation or gender.

She expressed her commitment to developing the constituency, advocating for women's economic independence, and pledging to establish essential services if elected.



Constituency Women Organizer Maame Afua Serwaa praised the initiative, highlighting its importance amid current economic challenges.



