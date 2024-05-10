NDC: Prof. Joshua Alabi urges unity and resilience amidst political adversity

Prof. Joshua Alabi at the motorbike donation

In a spirited address to National Democratic Congress members and the general public, Prof. Joshua Alabi, former campaign manager for John Dramani Mahama, underscored the imperative of unity and resilience amidst fearmongering tactics employed by political adversaries.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive donations of 20 motorcycles from Gabriel Kwamigah Atokple-Tanko and 54 others on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Alabi urged all to disregard the fear tactics and remain steadfast in their commitment to the cause.

Emphasizing the financial prowess of their opponents, Prof. Alabi highlighted the NDC's strength in unity while cautioning against internal discord that could compromise their electoral success.