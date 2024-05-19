NDC: Regional Secretary urges innovative fundraising ahead of 2024 elections

James Gunu

James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for strategic and innovative fundraising efforts from party members and supportive Ghanaians to boost the NDC’s chances in the upcoming elections.

Gunu made this statement while accusing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of amassing wealth and becoming richer than the state itself, thus no longer advocating for state funding for political parties.



Speaking at the media launch of the NDC’s fundraising code in Ho on Friday, May 17, Gunu emphasized the need for the NDC to adopt new initiatives to gather resources.

He stated, “Today, has anyone of you heard the NPP talk about state funding for political parties in Ghana? No, because they are richer than the state, so they will not advocate for state funding of political parties.”



Gunu urged the NDC to leverage its position as an opposition party with a strong desire to win power by being more strategic and innovative in raising funds from members and well-meaning Ghanaians.