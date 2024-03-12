NDC UK and Ireland congratulate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on running mate nomination

The group pledged their full support to her and the NDC leadership

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK and Ireland Communication Bureau has extended warm congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang following her nomination as the running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 2020 elections in Ghana.

In a statement released by the branch, they lauded Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's nomination, describing it as a historic and bold decision by the NDC flagbearer.



They highlighted her distinguished career in academia and public service, noting her role as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a public university in Ghana and her contributions to education in the country.



The statement also commended the NDC for choosing Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, stating that her nomination demonstrates the party's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.



They expressed confidence in her ability to contribute significantly to the party's campaign and governance if elected.

Furthermore, the NDC UK and Ireland branch urged all members and supporters of the party to rally behind Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and Mr. Mahama as they seek to lead Ghana towards progress and development.



They called for unity within the party to ensure a successful campaign and victory in the upcoming elections.



The branch reiterated its congratulations to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and expressed optimism about the future of Ghana under her leadership.



They pledged their full support to her and the NDC leadership, promising to work tirelessly towards a successful electoral outcome in December.