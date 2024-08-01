NDC accused me of killing my wife – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Daily Guide

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has denounced the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for spreading false accusations to damage his reputation.

Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit on "Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation – Election 2024," he recalled baseless allegations made against him, including drug trafficking in 2008, arrest in London in 2012, and claims of killing his late wife in 2016.



He highlighted similar falsehoods faced by former President Kufuor and emphasized the importance of discerning truth from lies.

Akufo-Addo urged proactive measures to combat misinformation as the 2024 elections approach, warning of its potential to incite violence and disrupt public order.



