NDC and NPP supporters clash violently in Kete Krachi over DRIP machines (video)

A violent clash erupted between NPP and NDC supporters in Bommoden, Oti Region, over the management of DRIP machines intended to improve road infrastructure.
The altercation, which began around 6:30 PM, resulted in one person being seriously injured and hospitalized.
Local authorities and police are now investigating the incident and working to restore peace.
Both parties have been urged to advise their supporters to avoid further violence, especially with upcoming elections.
Supporters of the NPP and NDC in the town of Bommoden, located in the Krachi West district of the Oti Region, engaged in serious v!olence yesterday around 6:30 PM over who should lead the DRIP machines meant to improve road connections to the Krachi West District Assembly.— EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) September 3, 2024
