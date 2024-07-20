NDC as a political party lacks foresight – Fatimatu Abubakar

Fatimatu Abubakar

Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for lacking foresight.

Speaking on UTV, she highlighted a past comment by an NDC women organizer, who claimed drones used for medical deliveries would invade women's privacy, as an example of this shortcoming.



Abubakar argued that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best leader for Ghana, emphasizing his understanding of technology and digitization's importance.

She praised Bawumia's initiatives, like drone delivery for remote healthcare, and asserted that his vision aligns with global technological advancements, making him the ideal candidate for Ghana's progress.



