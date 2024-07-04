NDC bigwigs to storm Assin Central for Image Cleansing for PC – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has planned to intensify its campaign in the Assin Central Constituency ahead of the 2024 election, viewing it as a winnable seat.

Leading party member Abraham Amaliba emphasized the need to engage with the youth, chiefs, elders, and opinion leaders to counter false claims about their Parliamentary candidate, Shaibu Migyimah.



This move follows the suspension of the NDC's Central Region Chairman and Assin Central Constituency Secretary for failing to substantiate allegations of misconduct against Migyimah.

The party aims to clarify these issues and bolster its chances of winning the seat.



