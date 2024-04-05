NDC challenges Chief Justice's reason for expediting Dafeamekpor's case

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the Director of Legal Affairs for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the Chief Justice's reasoning behind granting the Attorney General's request to accelerate the hearing of a case filed by an NDC legislator against the approval of certain ministerial nominees.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo had justified her decision by citing the Attorney General's argument that the matter was of governance significance and the imminent Easter break necessitated expedited action.



In an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story, Tamakloe questioned the connection between expediting the hearing and the Easter break. He argued that according to the 1992 constitution, the Supreme Court lacked the authority to compel Parliament to convene, even if a decision was made.

Tamakloe pointed out that despite the court's decision to dismiss the injunction application a week prior, Parliament had not been recalled, casting doubt on the effectiveness of expediting the hearing due to the Easter break.



The Supreme Court, on March 27, dismissed an application by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, contesting the approval of new ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees. The court ruled unanimously that the application was frivolous and an abuse of process, as it lacked direct relevance to the nominees being considered in Parliament.