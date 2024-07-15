News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

NDC condemns secret Police recruitment

George Opare Addo 22.png George Opare Addo

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a strong condemnation of the Ghana Police Service and the current government for conducting a covert recruitment exercise.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles: