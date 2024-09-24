NDC courts support of CSOs, groups for forensic audit of voters’ register

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for an independent audit of the 2024 voters' register, citing concerns over the Electoral Commission's (EC) credibility and ability to manage the register effectively.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the party's Director of Elections and IT, expressed distrust in the EC's capacity, particularly following reports of stolen Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), which he suggested could impact election integrity.

The NDC's demand for an audit follows what they describe as ineffective dialogue with the EC. The Commission, however, has pledged to ensure free and fair elections.



Read full article