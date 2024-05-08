NDC criticizes EC over technical issues at registration centres

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Electoral Commission (EC) following technical hiccups that marred the Limited Voter Registration on its inaugural day.

The NDC labeled the situation as indicative of a 'lazy man's approach' and raised concerns regarding the competency of the EC's technical team.



As per the NDC, most district offices had not registered a single individual by 11 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, due to technical malfunctions.



In response, the EC assured that they had resolved internet connectivity issues causing delays in several registration centers by noon, facilitating a smooth continuation of the exercise nationwide.



Despite this, the NDC issued a statement on Tuesday, May 7, asserting that such incidents underscore the incompetence of the EC's technical team, citing previous challenges during the District Level elections the preceding year.

The regional NDC underscored the necessity of promptly addressing these technical challenges to ensure a successful registration process and uphold fairness in the forthcoming general election on December 7, 2024.







