NDC demands live broadcast of IPAC meeting

Omane Boamah And Jean.png Dr. Boama stressed that live coverage is essential

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Omane Boama, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to permit live media broadcasts during the upcoming Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting focused on the contentious 2024 voters register.

