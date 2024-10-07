NDC disability desk condemns violent attack on deaf supporters in Western North Region

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Disability Desk has condemned a violent attack on deaf supporter Samson Adjei in Asawinso A, Western North Region, allegedly by New Patriotic Party (NPP) affiliates.

The incident, captured on camera, shows Adjei being assaulted and robbed while passing an NPP campaign float. He suffered serious injuries, requiring hospitalization.



The NDC called the attack a violation of Adjei's rights and urged all Ghanaians to reject political violence.

They emphasized the need for law enforcement to act and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.



Read full article