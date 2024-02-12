Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed skepticism about the vision statement presented by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP.

In response to Bawumia's national address last Wednesday, the opposition party dismissed it as unimpressive and filled with false claims.



In a statement signed by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, Dr. Bawumia was characterised as a "habitual liar" who shows no remorse for his actions.



The statement argued that Bawumia's speech was a compilation of deceptive promises, coupled with failed justifications for economic decisions, and false claims intended for electoral gain.



The NDC emphasised the lack of credibility of Dr. Bawumia among Ghanaians, citing polls that purportedly indicate a lack of trust in the Vice President. The statement highlighted Dr. Bawumia's promises made while in opposition, criticising him for failing to deliver on those commitments during his time in government.

The NDC particularly questioned Bawumia's pledge to abolish the E-Levy if elected, casting doubt on his credibility and accusing him of contributing to the economic challenges facing the country.



The opposition party asserted that Bawumia's promises, once appealing to voters, have remained unfulfilled, and his economic strategies have allegedly led to economic decline.



The NDC concluded by questioning Bawumia's trustworthiness and credibility, claiming that he cannot be relied upon due to a perceived credibility crisis.