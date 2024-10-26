News

NDC funding Alan Kyerematen to divide NPP votes – Actress Matilda Asare claims

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Matilda Asare claims the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is funding Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change to weaken the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region. Asare believes Kyerematen’s efforts won’t sway voters, who prioritize policies over tribal appeals, and that Dr. Bawumia remains the preferred candidate.



Source: Mynewsgh