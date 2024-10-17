News

3

NDC has become Majority even without casting a single ballot – Mahama

JWhatsApp Image 2024 09 02 At 23.jpeg Mahama shared his thoughts during a campaign stop in Kpone Katamanso

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's presidential candidate, has welcomed the Speaker of Parliament's decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.

This move shifts the NDC to the Majority in Parliament without a single vote being cast, which Mahama called a "sign of good things to come."

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, declared the seats vacant after the MPs involved either left their party or are contesting as independents in the upcoming election.

Mahama shared his thoughts during a campaign stop in Kpone Katamanso, expressing optimism about the NDC's future.

Source: 3news