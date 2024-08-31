News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

NDC is committed to improving Digital Job programs - Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 1 (1) Youth Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The NDC’s quest to reset Ghana has seen them come up with a lot of innovative ideas that are prudent to the growth of the youth in this digital age.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live