NDC is committed to inclusive growth – Mahama

Mahama emphasized that the NDC's sports programs will support talent development

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s commitment to inclusive growth through investments in health, education, and sports.

In a recent social media post, he announced the groundbreaking for a 500-seater modern sports facility in Bole Bamboi, facilitated by MP Alhaji Yusif Suleman.



The facility will include a football pitch, volleyball and tennis courts, and a swimming pool, providing opportunities for youth to develop their sporting skills and promoting health.

Mahama emphasized that the NDC's sports programs will support talent development and overall human development.



Read full article