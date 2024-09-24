News

NDC is committed to inclusive growth – Mahama

JMScreenshot 2024 09 24 103527.png Mahama emphasized that the NDC's sports programs will support talent development

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s commitment to inclusive growth through investments in health, education, and sports.

In a recent social media post, he announced the groundbreaking for a 500-seater modern sports facility in Bole Bamboi, facilitated by MP Alhaji Yusif Suleman.

The facility will include a football pitch, volleyball and tennis courts, and a swimming pool, providing opportunities for youth to develop their sporting skills and promoting health.

Mahama emphasized that the NDC's sports programs will support talent development and overall human development.

