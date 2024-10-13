News

NDC launches "Operation Looking For The Umbrella" voter education campaign

Number70000314 The NDC hopes to boost turnout and support for its platform

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a voter education campaign called "Operation Looking For The Umbrella" to ensure smooth voting for John Dramani Mahama and NDC Parliamentary candidates in the December 7, 2024, elections.

The campaign urges supporters to avoid "skirt and blouse" voting and back the full NDC ticket.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC's Director of Elections, outlined steps for valid voting, including checking ballot paper stamps and following specific voting instructions.

The NDC hopes to boost turnout and support for its platform, which includes job creation through a proposed 24-hour economy.

Source: classfmonline.com