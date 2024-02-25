NDC marks 58th anniversary of Nkrumah’s overthrow, describes it as a day of shame

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) commemorated the 58th anniversary of the overthrow of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, denouncing the coup d’état as a day of shame that derailed Ghana from the path of accelerated development and industrialization.

In a press release, the NDC accused the founders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of intentionally erasing Nkrumah’s legacy from Ghana’s history books.



The press release emphasized the deliberate agenda by the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to obliterate the memory of Nkrumah and attacked his works and legacy. Despite these efforts, the NDC asserted that Nkrumah's memory lives on, and his legacy remains unparalleled.



The NDC urged Ghanaians to unequivocally reject any resurgence of treachery and political machinations aimed at undermining democratic principles and historical truth. The party called for a commitment to upholding Nkrumah’s vision of a prosperous and egalitarian society, free from the distortions of revisionist agendas.



Below is the full statement from the National Democratic Congress:



NDC REMEMBERS OSAGYEFO DR. KWAME NKRUMAH ON THE OCCASION OF HIS OVERTHROW 58 YEARS AGO



The National Democratic Congress today joins Ghanaians in commemorating 58 years after the unfortunate overthrow of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

On 24th February 1966, President Nkrumah was ousted from office through Ghana’s first-ever coup d’etat. That day will be remembered as Ghana’s day of shame, as the coup truncated Nkrumah’s transformational vision which he had set in motion for the accelerated development and industrialisation of our country.



Instructively, the coup was executed by security personnel with the active orchestration of the forbears of those at the helm of affairs of our country today, in close collaboration with their foreign pay masters.



This nation-wrecking act was followed by a deliberate agenda by the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to obliterate the memory of Nkrumah by attacking his works and legacy. Despite their determined efforts to rewrite history, the memory of Kwame Nkrumah lives on, and his legacy remains unparalleled.



We must say never again to such acts of treachery that have set our nation back and rolled back the clock of progress by several years. Ghanaians must reject those whose mission is not to pursue the path of democracy for the upliftment of our citizens, but their selfish quest for historical revisionism and the recognition of their ancestors.



Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah truly never dies.