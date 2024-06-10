News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

NDC members defect to NPP as Abena Osei-Asare launches campaign

Bena Osei Asare Launches Campaign Abena Osei-Asare at the campaign launch

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abena Osei-Asare, MP for Atiwa East Constituency and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry has launched her campaign for the 2024 general elections.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live