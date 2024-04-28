NDC needs to stay in opposition for long – Agya Koo

Agya Koo

Comic actor, Alexander kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo, is of the view that the National Democratic Congress needs to stay in opposition for a very long time.

He asserts that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds the keys to Ghana’s development In all sectors.



Agya who expressed this opinion in a post on X said Ghana has tasted unprecedented development under every New Patriotic Party government but same can’t be said about the NDC.

“Comparing developments under NPP and NDC , it is clear that the NDC must Stay opposition for some years #montw3n Kakera My message is brief and simple but comprehensive. Menua Beautiful find a Place to sleep.”



Agya Koo was responding to Mr Beautiful’s claim that he would be ashamed to show his face if he were Kalybos, Agya koo and other known persons who openly supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP).