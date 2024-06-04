News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East blames Hawa Koomson for area’s woes

Mavis Hawa Koomson1 768x432 Hawa Koomson

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Phyllis Naa Koryo Okunnor, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, has accused the incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, of creating a turbulent atmosphere in Kasoa, citing frequent unrests and chaos.

Okunnor alleged that Koomson brandished a gun and threatened her life on four occasions.

Recently, Okunnor was arrested along with two others and found in possession of a firearm, which she claims is legally registered and necessary for her protection due to the volatile situation in Kasoa.

The arrest followed a stabbing incident involving Koomson's son. Okunnor denies any wrongdoing and blames Koomson for the area's bad publicity.

Read full article

Source: 3news.com