NDC procured coffins as ambulances; appreciate Akufo-Addo – Lord Hamah tells Ablakwa

Lord Hamah

Lord Hamah, a former NDC member, has criticized Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s opposition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ambulance procurement, arguing that progressives should support improvements rather than obstruct them.

Hamah recalls that the NDC, during its tenure, prioritized coffins over ambulances, suggesting that the current administration's efforts should be recognized.

Ablakwa has raised concerns over alleged corruption in the ambulance procurement process, linking it to the President's family and calling for an investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



