NDC resorting to crude means because they’re losing parliament – Miracles

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, claims the National Democratic Congress (NDC) knows it will lose Parliament in the upcoming election.

He suggests the NDC could lose 20 seats and, unable to remedy the situation, is resorting to misleading tactics.

Aboagye believes the NDC is creating a false impression of a majority to give its supporters false hope. His remarks follow the NDC's insistence on holding a majority in Parliament, despite a Supreme Court ruling to halt the Speaker's decision to declare four seats vacant.



